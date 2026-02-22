ProductsSupport

LED

Full HD TV

32PQS6901/12

  • New

Compact screen. Smart budget. Picture and sound quality that thinks big. With Ambilight that goes beyond the screen and all the Smart TV content you love to watch in full HD, enjoy a more immersive viewing experience at home or on the go.
  • 80 cm (32")

  • Ambilight

  • Pixel Plus HD

  • HDR 10

With its elegant stand and tight dimensions, this smart TV is the perfect fit for a smaller space. With its carefully considered design, it's a TV that blends in beautifully anywhere.

With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. Movies, sports, music videos and gaming expand beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.

Vivid colours. Sharp details. It's Quantum Dot colour brilliance. With every incredible moment, whether dark or light, played or streamed, you can devour each detail as you watch scene by scene.

