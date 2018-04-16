Discontinued
32PHS4503/12
Ultra Slim LED TV
The Philips 4500 will exceed your expectations with its high-definition picture quality at an affordable price. With its simple and elegant design, it will fit into any room in your home.
80 cm (32")
200 Picture Performance Index
LED TV
Pixel Plus HD
Our new stick stand was engineered to change the space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you are watching cable TV or from a disc, you'll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and deeper blacks.
With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colours.
Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.