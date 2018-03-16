Discontinued
32PFS5603/12
Ultra Slim Full HD LED TV
Enjoy the clean and minimalistic design of this white Philips 5600 TV. Its slim and contoured look fits perfectly into your interior. With its Full HD picture quality, this TV is an ideal choice for anybody looking for simplicity.
80 cm (32")
200 Picture Performance Index
FHD
Pixel Plus HD
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.
Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.
Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.