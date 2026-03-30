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  • Energy Label Europe G
    Simplify your connections
  • Simplify your connections
  • Simplify your connections
  • Simplify your connections
  • Simplify your connections
  • Simplify your connections
  • Simplify your connections
  • Energy Label Europe G
    Simplify your connections
  • Simplify your connections
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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with USB-C Dock

328P6VUBREB/00

Simplify your connections
This Philips Brilliance monitor with USB-C docking reduces cable clutter. View vivid, crisp 4K UHD images, securely connect to intranet and re-charge your notebook all at the same time with a single USB-C cable.
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with USB-C docking monitor

Simplify your connections

  • P Line

  • 32 (31.5"/80 cm diag.)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Built-in USB-C docking station

Built-in USB-C docking station

This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Keep it simple by connecting all your peripherals, like your keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook to this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data while powering up and recharging your notebook at the same time.

Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super speed, while powering up and recharging your compatible device at the same time.

Power and re-charge compatible notebook from the monitor

This monitor features a built-in USB-C connector that meets USB Power Delivery standard. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can now power up and/or re-charge your compatible* Notebook directly from the Monitor using a single USB-C cable.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  2. For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.

  3. Activities such as screen sharing and online streaming over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware and network bandwidth will determine the overall audio and video quality.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. Brightness (typical): 400 cd/m²

  6. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  7. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  8. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  9. Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976

  10. If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter the OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or a higher version that can support the LAN speed up to 1G.

  11. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  12. The monitor may look different from feature images.