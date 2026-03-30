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  • Energy Label Europe B
    UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid colour
  • UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid colour
  • UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid colour
  • Energy Label Europe B
    UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid colour
  • UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid colour
  • UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid colour

Discontinued

Brilliance4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

328P6VJEB/00

UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid colour
The expansive 32" Ultra HD professional Philips display gives you the room to spread out, see the big picture and all the details in Ultra High Definition.
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for when it matters

UltraClear 4K resolution, ultra-vivid colour

  • P Line

  • 32 (viewable 31.5"/80 cm)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

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Disclaimers

  1. This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work

  2. Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  3. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  4. For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org

  5. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  6. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  7. Response time value equal to SmartResponse