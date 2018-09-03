Discontinued
328E9QJAB/01
Stunning color, ultimate immersion
Experience real immersion with Philips Curved Monitors. The 32" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning Full HD image quality. Ultra wide-color tech gives color quality that brings your images alive!
E Line
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.