Professional LED TV

28HFL3010T/12
1 Awards
  • Incredible functionality for your guests Incredible functionality for your guests Incredible functionality for your guests
    for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/2/28hfl3010t_12/28hfl3010t_12_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
    With this energy-efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control See all benefits

      Incredible functionality for your guests

      With smart hotel info pages

      • 28" EasySuite
      • LED
      • DVB-T2/T/C
      LED TV for images with incredible contrast

      LED TV for images with incredible contrast

      With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colours.

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall makes the installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or the Internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments at your hotel.

      Serial Xpress Protocol Easy for interactive systems

      Serial Xpress Protocol Easy for interactive systems

      With Serial Xpress Protocol Easy the TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes from all major interactive system providers.

      Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

      All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Healthcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

      Additional headphone connection for personal listening

      This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

      Nurse-call compatibility optimised for the Healthcare sector

      Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.

      On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

      With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At the push of a button the clock is displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

      Prevent unauthorised use by local control locking

      By disabling or enabling the local control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorised use of the TV via the control buttons, saving the hotelier overheads.

      Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

      Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED HD TV
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        70  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        28  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Brightness
        310  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        178º (H)/178º (V)
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Plus HD
        • 200 Hz Perfect Motion Rate

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        10 (2x5)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Sound Features
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround
        • Dynamic Bass
        • Dolby MS10

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/C
        Analogue TV
        PAL
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Rear Connectivity

        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI1
        HDMI 1.4
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        Scart
        • RGB
        • CVBS
        • SVHS
        VGA input
        15 pin D-sub
        AV input
        CVBS shared with YPbPr
        Component
        YPbPr + L/R cinch
        DVI audio in
        Mini-Jack
        External Control
        RJ-48

      • Side Connectivity

        HDMI 2
        HDMI 1.4
        USB1
        USB 2.0
        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        HDMI
        • ARC (all ports)
        • DVI (all ports)
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        Scart
        Power on scart
        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface

      • Features

        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now and Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • HbbTV
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        • Picture Format
        Local control
        On/Off switch (side)

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        • Local Control Lock
        Prison mode
        • high-security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        SmartInfo
        • HTML5 Browser
        • Interactive Templates
        • Picture Slide Show
        CMND Create & Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Remote Management over RF
        • Content Creation
        Your brand
        • SmartInfo
        • Welcome Logo
        • Welcome Message
        • Customisable Dashboard (HTML)
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake Up Sounds
        Clock
        • Clock in Standby Mode
        • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
        • On-screen Clock
        • Optional External Clock
        Channels
        Combined List
        Interactive DRM
        VSecure
        Control
        • Block Automatic Channel Update
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        Power control
        • Auto Power ON
        • Green/fast start-up
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Format
        • Volume
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low-Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        Anti-Theft
        • Battery Anti-theft Protection
        • Kensington Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • 3GP
        • ASF
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • PS
        • Quicktime
        • TS
        • WMV
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • ASS
        • SMI
        • SSA SUB
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Picture formats supported
        • BMP
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • GIF
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Remote Control 22AV1409A/12
        • Tabletop Stand
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        • Power Cord
        Optional
        • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
        • Setup RC 22AV9573A

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        EU Energy Label power
        18  W
        Annual energy consumption
        26  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        635  mm
        Set Height
        393  mm
        Set Depth
        62/74  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        635  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        438  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        190  mm
        Product weight
        4.5  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        5.1  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • M4
        • 100 x 100 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop stand

          Awards

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the TV is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

