Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

276E8VJSB/01
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design Magnificent view in an elegant design Magnificent view in an elegant design
    -{discount-value}
    for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/2/276e8vjsb_01/276e8vjsb_01_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
    for more information, download here

    4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

    276E8VJSB/01

    Magnificent view in an elegant design

    The Philips 27" (68.6 cm) 4K UHD monitor gives ultra-clear picture quality. 4K UHD with wide view delivers the same ultimate clarity and lifelike visuals from any front-angle view. Flicker-free to reduce eye fatigue after prolonged use. See all benefits

    4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

    Magnificent view in an elegant design

    The Philips 27" (68.6 cm) 4K UHD monitor gives ultra-clear picture quality. 4K UHD with wide view delivers the same ultimate clarity and lifelike visuals from any front-angle view. Flicker-free to reduce eye fatigue after prolonged use. See all benefits

    Magnificent view in an elegant design

    The Philips 27" (68.6 cm) 4K UHD monitor gives ultra-clear picture quality. 4K UHD with wide view delivers the same ultimate clarity and lifelike visuals from any front-angle view. Flicker-free to reduce eye fatigue after prolonged use. See all benefits

    4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

    Magnificent view in an elegant design

    The Philips 27" (68.6 cm) 4K UHD monitor gives ultra-clear picture quality. 4K UHD with wide view delivers the same ultimate clarity and lifelike visuals from any front-angle view. Flicker-free to reduce eye fatigue after prolonged use. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all home-monitors

      Magnificent view in an elegant design

      • E Line
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

      These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

      Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

      The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

      HDMI for quick digital connection

      HDMI for quick digital connection

      Enjoy crisp colourful images and audio with simple one-cable connection. A HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality smooth digital video (up to 4K/UHD resolution at 60 Hz) and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connect and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display, you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.

      Eco-friendly materials meet major international standards

      "Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models, we use up to 65% post-consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures a substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with a CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, and has been eliminated completely in monitors with an LED backlight.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        27 inch/68.6 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        596.74 (H) x 335.66 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Pixel Density
        163 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        5 ms (Grey to Grey)*
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.155 x 0.155 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Display colours
        Colour support 1.07 billion colours
        Colour gamut (typical)
        NTSC 91%*, sRGB 109%*
        Scanning Frequency
        30–83 kHz (H) / 59–61 Hz (V)
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • DisplayPort 1.2
        • HDMI 2.0 x 2
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        Audio out

      • Convenience

        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode
        • 2 x devices
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Brightness
        • Input
        • SmartImage Game
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        Kensington lock
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        19.51 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        < 0.3 W (typ.)
        Energy Label Class
        B
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        613 x 466 x 189  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        613 x 374 x 41  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        660 x 523 x 135  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        4.84  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.23  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        6.53  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20–80%  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        • TCO Certified
        • WEEE
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • CU-EAC
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • RCM
        • BSMI
        • EPA
        • CCC
        • CECP
        • VCCI
        • ICES-003
        • cETLus
        • MEPS
        • CEL
        • CB
        • UKRAINIAN

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black/Gunmetal
        Finish
        Glossy

      • What's in the box?

        Monitor with stand
        Yes
        Cables
        HDMI cable, Power cable
        User Documentation
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.