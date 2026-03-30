Discontinued
276E7QDSW/00
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
PLS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, PLS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work
Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC 85% (CIE1931), sRGB: 122.9%