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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

274E5QHAW/01

Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

This attractive Philips display with ultra narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant color images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone.

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with Ultra Narrow Bezel, MHL

Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

  • Ultra Narrow Bezel

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • MHL

Optional MHL cable allows for HD video audio playback

Minimalistic looks with Ultra Narrow Bezel

Utilizing latest technology panels, the new Philips displays are designed with minimalistic approach by limiting the outer bezel thickness to about 2.5mm. Combined with in-panel black matrix strip of around 9mm, the overall bezel dimensions are reduced significantly allowing for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphics design and professional applications, the Ultra narrow bezel display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

TrueVision ensures lab quality images

TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.

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Disclaimers

  1. Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  2. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  3. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.