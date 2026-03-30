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  • High performance AMVA display
  • High performance AMVA display
  • High performance AMVA display
  • High performance AMVA display

Discontinued

AMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight

273E3QHSB/00

High performance AMVA display
Experience super high contrast images on this AMVA LED display. Large in size, with a wide-viewing angle and bright, vivid pictures it's ready to entertain you.
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for super high contrast, vivid images

High performance AMVA display

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • Full HD display

AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in 90 degree pivot mode

16:9 Full HD resolution for gaming and video

16:9 Full HD resolution for gaming and video

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.

HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

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