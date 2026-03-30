Discontinued
272G5DYEB/00
G Line
144 Hz
27" (68.6 cm)
NVIDIA G-SYNC™ is ground-breaking new display technology that delivers the smoothest and fastest gaming experience ever. G-SYNC™'s revolutionary performance is achieved by synchronising display refresh rates to the GPU in your GeForce GTX-powered PC, eliminating screen tearing and minimising display stutter and input lag. The result: scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper and gameplay is super-smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.
You play intense, competitive games. You demand a display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4 x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With a 144 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemies' movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
SmartResponse is an exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and films, which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images
Please ensure your PC OS is Windows 7 or higher and your Graphic card is NVidia GeForce GTX650 Ti Boost CPU or higher and updated with the latest driver.
G-Sync mode, ULMB mode and 3D vision mode exist independently at the same time. If one of the modes is enabled, the other two modes have to be disabled.
ULMB is enabled only at 85 Hz, 100 Hz and 120 Hz. 3D vision is enabled only at 100 Hz and 120 Hz.
NVIDIA Graphics and DisplayPort connection required for G-SYNC™ capability. Please refer to www.geforce.com/g-sync for more information.
For any questions related to 144 Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
Copyright 2014 NVIDIA Corporation. NVIDIA, NVIDIA G-SYNC and 3D Vision are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the United States and other countries.
BATMAN: ARKHAM ORIGINS software Copyright 2013 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by WB Games Montreal and Splash Damage. BATMAN and all characters, their distinctive likenesses and related elements are trademarks of DC Comics Copyright 2013. All Rights Reserved.
WB GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ and Copyright Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s13)