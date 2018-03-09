Discontinued
24PFT5603/12
Ultra Slim Full HD LED TV
Enjoy the clean and minimalistic design of this white Philips 5600 TV. Its slim and contoured look fits perfectly into your interior. With its Full HD picture quality, this TV is an ideal choice for anybody looking for simplicity.
60 cm (24")
200 Picture Performance Index
FHD
Pixel Plus HD
We know you want a small screen TV that looks as great as it performs. That's why our design team paired an elegant frame of sophisticated white and gloss finish to create a fresh, modern design that compliments any room.
Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. Sowhether you are watching cable TV or from a disc, you¡¦ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and deeper blacks.
Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.