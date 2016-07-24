Discontinued
246E7QDAB/00
Vivid, true-to-life colors
This brilliant wide view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers true-to-life colors wrapped in an elegance-inspired design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.
E Line
24 (Viewable 23.6" / 59.9 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work
Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC 85% (CIE1931), sRGB: 122.7%
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.