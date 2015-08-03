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Discontinued

LCD monitor

237E7QDSB/00

Vivid colors, crisp details

This brilliant wide view display offers vivid colors and crisp details wrapped in an elegance-inspired design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.

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in an elegant design

Vivid colors, crisp details

  • E Line

  • 23" (58.4 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Low power consumption saves energy bills

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work

  2. Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  3. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  4. For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org

  5. "AH-IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  6. Response time value equal to SmartResponse