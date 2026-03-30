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  • Elegant display enhances your viewing experience
  • Elegant display enhances your viewing experience
  • Elegant display enhances your viewing experience
  • Elegant display enhances your viewing experience

Discontinued

LCD monitor, LED backlight

237E4LSB/00

Elegant display enhances your viewing experience
Experience awesome LED pictures with natural colours on this elegant and slim design display.
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Elegant display enhances your viewing experience

  • E Line

  • 23" (58.4 cm)

  • Full HD display

LED technology for natural colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press of a single button.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

Technical specifications

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