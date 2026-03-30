Discontinued
236G3DHSB/00
G Line
23" (58.4 cm)
3D, FPR glasses
Easy 3D ensures you get long hours of comfort while watching 3D thanks to the flicker-free, low ghosting performance. The compatible 3D glasses are lightweight and do not require batteries. Enjoy 3D easily at home today!
Entertain yourself with the light weight, easy-to-use polarised 3D glasses. These flicker free 3D glasses are not only easy to replace and maintain, but they are also affordable enough that finally your whole family has the option to obtain individual glasses. As there are no batteries or cables involved, you are now finally free to enjoy it as long as you want to.
Transform your 2D collection to 3D at the push of a button! Easily accessible via a hot key on the bezel, this feature will re-invent your favourite 2D collection of games, movies and video to 3D.
If you experience any discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time.
Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age.
Please read the instruction manual carefully to learn more about 3D and health
For VGA card and other requirements for 3D operation, please visit www.philips.com/support for further details.