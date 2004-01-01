Search terms

Professional LED TV

22HFL3008D/12
  Great value in a modern design
    Professional LED TV

    22HFL3008D/12

    Great value in a modern design

    With this energy efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.

    Professional LED TV

    Great value in a modern design

    With this energy efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.

    Great value in a modern design

    With this energy efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.

    Professional LED TV

    Great value in a modern design

    With this energy efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlights you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall makes the installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Integrated Connectivity Panel

      The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

      Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

      Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

      Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

      All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Healthcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

      Additional headphone connection for personal listening

      This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

      Nurse-call compatibility optimised for the Healthcare sector

      Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.

      SmartInfo for branded hotel info pages even offline

      SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through Hotel Info. Your guests have access to hotel info pages which can be changed regularly and easily to keep your guests up-to-date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

      On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

      With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At the push of a button the clock is displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        22  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        55  cm
        Display
        LED Full HD
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Digital Crystal Clear
        • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Dynamic screen contrast
        100,000:1
        Viewing angle
        170º (H)/160º (V)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920 x 1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Input
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        TV system
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Digital TV
        • DVB-T MPEG2/MPEG4
        • DVB-C MPEG2/MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC

      • Multimedia Applications

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video Playback Formats
        • Codec support:
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • LPCM
        • M4A
        • MPEG1 L1/2
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        • Advanced Hotel Mode
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
        • Auto Programme Naming
        • Autostore
        • Cloning of TV settings via USB
        • Cloning of TV settings via RF
        • Installation menu locking
        • Security menu access
        • Keyboard lock-out
        Ease of Use
        • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
        • 1 channel list analogue/digital
        • On-Screen Display
        • Programme List
        • Back Controls
        • Graphical User Interface
        Clock
        • On-screen clock display
        • Wake-Up Timer
        • Wake up Melodies
        • Sleep Timer
        Clock Enhancements
        Synchro Time via TXT/DVB
        Comfort
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Welcome message
        • Switch on channel
        • Volume limitation
        • Sleep timer
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • Movie expand 14:9
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Subtitle Zoom
        • Super Zoom
        • Auto Format
        Electronic Programme Guide
        • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        Remote Control
        • low battery detection
        • battery anti-theft protection
        Interactive hotel features
        • Connectivity panel compatible
        • Block automatic channel update
        • Block over-the-air SW download
        • SmartInstall
        • MyChoice
        • ThemeTV Lite
        • SmartInfo (Scenes)
        Prison mode
        Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
        Teletext
        1000-page Smart Text
        Other convenience
        Kensington lock
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Firmware upgradeable via RF

      • Healthcare

        Control
        • Nurse call system compatible
        • Multi remote control
        Safety
        Double isolation Class II
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        8W (3W + 5W)
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Incredible Surround
        • Treble and Bass Control
        • Clear Sound

      • Connectivity

        Rear Connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • HDMI input
        • IR in / out (3.5mm mini jack)
        • SCART connector
        • Component Video In + L / R
        • VGA in
        • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
        • Service connector
        Side Connections
        • Headphones Out
        • Common Interface Slot (CI-CI+)
        • USB
        • HDMI Input

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240V, 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt;0.3 W
        Energy Label Class
        A
        EU Energy Label power
        21  W
        Annual energy consumption
        31  kW·h

      • Green Specifications

        Safety
        Flame-retardant housing
        Low Power Standby
        Yes
        SmartPower Eco
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cables
        IR in/out 3.5 mm mini jack to RJ-48 cable
        Included accessories
        • Remote Control 22AV1108B/12
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop stand
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and safety brochure
        Optional accessories
        Set up remote 22AV8573/00

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        3.16  kg
        Set Width
        509.7  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        509.7  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        75 x 75 mm
        Set Height
        318.7  mm
        Set Depth
        46.3  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        357.5  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        147  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop tilt stand
      • Warranty leaflet

