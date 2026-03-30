Discontinued
229C4QHSB/00
Blade 2
21.5" (54.6 cm)
Full HD display
IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimised display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
The new range of Philips monitors uses the latest new-generation ultra-slim LED, thereby allowing designs to be much slimmer than previous generations. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look aesthetically pleasing, but also save space on the desk!!