Discontinued
227E4QSD/00
E Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
Full HD display
IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press of a single button.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.