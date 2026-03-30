Discontinued
227E4LHAB/00
E Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
Full HD display
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press of a single button.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).