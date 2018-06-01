Discontinued
226E9QDSB/00
Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries
This stylish Brilliance monitor gives you the best view without boundaries. The wide-view display allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. It is flicker free, reducing eye fatigue after long use.
E Line
22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth, quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.