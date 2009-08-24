Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimised display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
The universal serial bus or USB is a standard protocol for linking PCs and peripherals. Since it delivers high speed at a low cost, USB has become the most popular method for connecting peripheral devices to a computer. A port located on a monitor directly in the user's line of sight provides easy, high-speed connectivity for USB devices at a convenient location. (USB 2.0 support is dependent on your PC's USB configuration; when connected to a PC that supports USB 2.0, your monitor is USB 2.0 compatible)
TrueVision is an industry leading, proprietary Philips testing and algorithm technology for the adjustment and fine-tuning of monitors, an extensive process that ensures ultimate display performance in compliance with a standard four-times more stringent than Microsoft's Vista requirements, for each monitor that leaves the factory - not just a few review samples. Only Philips goes to these lengths to deliver this exacting level of colour accuracy and display quality in every new monitor.
A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.
The Super Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that not only tilts and swivels, but is also height adjustable and pivots 90 degrees, so that each user can adjust the monitor to their personal preference for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.
ScreenRotate makes it possible to use a monitor in either the landscape or portrait mode; to change orientation for a better view of a selected document or image, the monitor is rotated to the desired orientation.
Philips has taken a lead in ensuring that all its products switch to energy efficient solutions. By using efficient power supplies and reduction in components, Philips has ensured that your monitor typically consumes about 50% less power than its equivalent previous generation model. Energy saving is further enhanced by using only 0.5 Watts in sleep mode. Lower power consumption results in fewer CO2 emissions. You can read more about Philips and energy efficiency at www.philips.com/about/sustainability/oursustainabilityfocus/energyefficiency/index.page
"Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilise up to 65% post-consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlights has been reduced significantly and eliminated completely in monitors with LED backlights. Visit Philips at http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
Philips EPEAT Silver certified monitors ensure protection for human health and the environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. The EPEAT programme helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by the US EPA. EPEAT Silver is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.
Screen tilt and swivel mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backwards or forwards.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.