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  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor

Discontinued

LCD monitor, LED backlight

221TE4LB/00

Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor
Experience great multimedia performance on the Philips Motivo Full HD display. Combined with digital TV tuner, HDMI input and powerful sound, it's a great choice.
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with DTV tuner

Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor

  • Motivo

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

  • Full HD display

LED technology for natural colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Built-in digital TV tuner for viewing TV on your PC monitor

A digital television tuner built into a monitor to receive and display high quality TV signals from various sources.

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920 x 1080p resolution

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920 x 1080p resolution

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.

Technical specifications

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