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Discontinued

LCD monitor

220V8/00

Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode, and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes.

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Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

  • V Line

  • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. The monitor may look different from feature images.