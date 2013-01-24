Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- Power cord
- Tabletop stand
- Warranty Leaflet
- Optional accessories: Wall mount (tilt) 22AV3100/10
- Optional accessories: Set up remote 22AV8573/00
Impress your guests, with the most efficiency
With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you can enjoy all the benefits of digital television. The small screen is ideally suited for prisons, hospitals and smaller hotels. See all benefits
The USB connector allows access to jpeg photos and mp3 music of most USB-sticks (USB memory-class device). Plug the USB into the slot at the side of the TV and access the multimedia content using the easy on screen content browser. You can now view and share your photos and music.
Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.
Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
To control communication, this Hospitality TV is equipped with a specific PrisonMode setting. This Advanced Security Mode switches off certain settings not needed by the detention market, like Teletext, Electronic Programme Guide, Subtitles and USB ports.
This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.
The attractive EPG and channel list include intuitive buttons with clear guiding graphics to easily locate your favourite channels.
One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.
Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.
