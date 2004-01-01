Search terms

Professional LED TV

19HFL3007D/10
    With this thin and energy efficient Hospitality LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Allow your guests to buy premium content and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

      Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

      The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall makes the installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Integrated Connectivity Panel

      The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

      Additional headphone connection for personal listening

      This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

      Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

      Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

      ThemeTV Lite for easy channel navigation

      ThemeTV Lite offers an easy user interface that gives your guests the opportunity to navigate the guest menu to find channels from their home country, news and hotel information easily without the need for an interactive entertainment system.

      Green Button allows guest to save even more energy

      With the Green Button guests have the option to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating costs while involving guests directly.

      Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

      All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Healthcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

      SmartInfo for branded hotel info pages even offline

      SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through Hotel Info. Your guests have access to hotel info pages which can be changed regularly and easily to keep your guests up-to-date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        19  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        48  cm
        Colour cabinet
        Black
        Display
        LED HD TV
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Digital Crystal Clear
        • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Dynamic screen contrast
        150,000:1
        Viewing angle
        170º (H)/160º (V)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920 x 1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Input
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        TV system
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Digital TV
        • DVB-C MPEG4*
        • DVB-T MPEG4*
        • DVB-C MPEG2*
        • DVB-T MPEG2*
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC

      • Multimedia Applications

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        • Plug and Play
        • Advanced Hotel Mode
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • PLL Digital Tuning
        • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
        • Auto Programme Naming
        • Autostore
        • Cloning of TV settings via USB
        • Cloning of TV settings via RF
        • Installation menu locking
        • Security menu access
        • Keyboard lock-out
        Ease of Use
        • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
        • 1 channel list analogue/digital
        • On-Screen Display
        • Programme List
        • Side Control
        • Graphical User Interface
        Clock
        Sleep Timer
        Clock Enhancements
        Synchro Time via TXT/DVB
        Comfort
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Welcome message
        • Switch on channel
        • Volume limitation
        • Sleep timer
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • Movie expand 14:9
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Subtitle Zoom
        • Super Zoom
        • Auto Format
        Electronic Programme Guide
        • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        Remote Control
        • low battery detection
        • battery anti-theft protection
        Interactive hotel features
        • Block automatic channel update
        • MyChoice
        • ThemeTV Lite
        Remote control type
        22AV1108A (RC6)
        Prison mode
        Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
        Teletext
        1000-page Smart Text
        Other convenience
        Kensington lock
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Firmware upgradeable via RF

      • Healthcare

        Control
        Multi remote control
        Safety
        Double isolation Class II
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        6 W (2 x 3 W)
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveller
        • Incredible Surround
        • Treble and Bass Control
        • Clear Sound

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        Number of components in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System standby
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
        1
        Number of USBs
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Headphone out
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)

      • Power

        Mains power
        220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt;0.3 W
        EU Energy Label power
        20  W
        Annual energy consumption
        30  kW·h

      • Green Specifications

        Safety
        Flame-retardant housing
        Low Power Standby
        Yes
        SmartPower Eco
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop stand
        • Warranty Leaflet
        Optional accessories
        Set up remote 22AV8573/00

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        126  mm
        Product weight
        2.75  kg
        Set Width
        447  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        447  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        75 x 75 mm
        Box height
        365  mm
        Box width
        500  mm
        Set Height
        285  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.6  kg
        Set Depth
        45  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        323  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        132  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        2.98  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Tabletop tilt stand
      • Warranty leaflet

