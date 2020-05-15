Search terms

18961C2
    Perfect electrical performance

    Philips LED Light repair CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easy to install, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any issues with flickering, low and/or unstable light output. See all benefits

    Philips LED Light repair CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easy to install, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any issues with flickering, low and/or unstable light output. See all benefits

    Philips LED Light repair CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easy to install, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any issues with flickering, low and/or unstable light output. See all benefits

    Philips LED Light repair CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easy to install, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any issues with flickering, low and/or unstable light output. See all benefits

      Smooth function

      • For LED-HL [~H7]
      • Pack of: 2
      • Advanced automotive system

      Ensure performance for LED-HL [~H7]

      Some car models have specific challenges for LED-based retrofit lamps. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning for any electrical issues. They solve possible issues with flickering, low and/or unstable light output.

      Easy installation

      Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.

      Optimal performance in all conditions

      The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        • More light
        • More style
        Product highlight
        Perfect electrical performance

      • Product description

        Application
        H7
        Designation
        CEA H7 18961 12 V C2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        CANbus Light repair
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        CANbus Light repair LED-HL H7

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        18961C2
        Ordering code
        281594

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018002815
        EAN3
        8719018002822
        Packaging type
        C2

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        60  g
        Length
        6.8  cm
        Width
        2.8  cm
        Height
        12  cm
        Net weight per piece
        20  g
        MOQ (for professionals)
        4

      • Outer pack information

        Length
        19.5  cm
        Width
        25.5  cm
        Height
        8.5  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.5  g

