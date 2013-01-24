Home
CANbus LED adapter

Accessory for LED installation

18956C2
    The Philips LED-CANbus HB3/HB4 is the ideal supplement for LED HB3/HB4 and HIR2-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warnings. See all benefits

      Perfect electrical performance

      Smooth function

      • For LED-HL [~HB3/HB4/HIR2]
      • Pack of: 2
      • Advanced automotive system

      Ensure performance for LED-HL [~HB3/HB4/HIR2]

      Some car models have specific challenges for LED Upgrades. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning despite any electrical issues. They solve possible issues related to error messages on your dashboard or flickering LEDs.

      Easy installation

      Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.

      Optimal performance in all conditions

      The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        HB3/HB4/HIR2
        Designation
        12178C2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Type
        [~HB3]
        Range
        LED CANbus

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Perfect electrical performance

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12178C2
        Ordering code
        5068794

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        C2
        EAN1
        8719018050687
        EAN3
        8719018004987

      • Packed product information

        MOQ (for professionals)
        4

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

