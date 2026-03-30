Discontinued
17S1AB/00
17" S-line
1280 x 1024
Format 5:4
Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analogue VGA and digital DVI signals.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimised display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
SmartControl II is monitor-based software with an easy-to-use on-screen graphic interface that guides you through fine-tuning resolution, colour calibration and other display settings including brightness, contrast, clock and phase, position, RGB, white point and - on models with onboard speakers - volume adjustments.