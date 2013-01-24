Search terms
Combining striking brightness with a high lifespan, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road. Match your position lights to the colour of your headlight bulbs to cool white. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Combining striking brightness with a high lifespan, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road. Match your position lights to the colour of your headlight bulbs to cool white. See all benefits
Combining striking brightness with a high lifespan, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road. Match your position lights to the colour of your headlight bulbs to cool white. See all benefits
Combining striking brightness with a high lifespan, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road. Match your position lights to the colour of your headlight bulbs to cool white. See all benefits
With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy brighter light. Drive home to your loved ones knowing you can see clearly even in darkness and adverse weather conditions.
The rigorous testing and high-standard production ensures that Philips signalling bulbs provide good lifetime for reliable service.
Having different colours in the headlight and position light is a thing of the past. With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you can bring the same whiter look into the signalling bulbs as you enjoy from your high-performance headlights.
It simply makes more sense to change headlamp bulbs in pairs, rather than only replacing the failed one. Modern bulbs provide increased light output and superior performance, offering a safer driving experience. By replacing bulbs in pairs, you save time and cost, avoid the risk of headlight failure, benefit from a brighter and better balanced beam but above all, you make driving safer for yourself and your loved ones.
Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.
