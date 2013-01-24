Home
X-tremeVision Pro150

Conventional Interior and Signalling

12961XVPB2
    Striking brightness for extra safety

    Combining striking brightness with a high lifespan, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road. Match your position lights to the colour of your headlight bulbs to cool white. See all benefits

      Striking brightness for extra safety

      The best blend of high performance and lifetime

      • Type of lamp: W5W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V, 5 W

      See and be seen for your safety

      With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy brighter light. Drive home to your loved ones knowing you can see clearly even in darkness and adverse weather conditions.

      Durable high-performance bulb

      The rigorous testing and high-standard production ensures that Philips signalling bulbs provide good lifetime for reliable service.

      Cool light to match the beam of your headlights

      Having different colours in the headlight and position light is a thing of the past. With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you can bring the same whiter look into the signalling bulbs as you enjoy from your high-performance headlights.

      Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

      It simply makes more sense to change headlamp bulbs in pairs, rather than only replacing the failed one. Modern bulbs provide increased light output and superior performance, offering a safer driving experience. By replacing bulbs in pairs, you save time and cost, avoid the risk of headlight failure, benefit from a brighter and better balanced beam but above all, you make driving safer for yourself and your loved ones.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Conventional
        Type
        W5W
        Range
        X-tremeVision Pro150
        Application
        • Interior
        • Position light
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Designation
        W5W 12961 XVP 12 V B2
        Base
        W 2.1 x D 9.5

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        5  W

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        3,300 K
        Lumens
        50 ±20%

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        1,500 h

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12961XVPB2
        Ordering code
        00563230

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        B2
        EAN1
        8719018005632
        EAN3
        8719018005649

      • Packed product information

        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        6.7  cm
        Width
        2.7  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        1

      • Outer pack information

        Height
        14.0  cm
        Length
        15.6  cm
        Width
        14.1  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.221  kg

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Brighter light

