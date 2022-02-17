Search terms

    DayLightGuide LED Daytime running lights

    12825WLEDX1

    Exclusive design signature, maximum visibility

    The new generation of high-power Luxeon LED daytime running lights improve your safety and style on the road, increasing your visibility day and night.

    DayLightGuide LED Daytime running lights

    Exclusive design signature, maximum visibility

    to drive in safety and style

    Smart clip-on system

    Simple installation with smart clip-on system. Install the brackets in any cavity and simply click the modules into place. The modules will lock tightly and are protected from theft.

    Dimmable: stays on night and day

    Our Daylight solution stays on day and night. During the day, LED Daylight makes cars more visible and more rapidly detectable by the drivers of other vehicles or pedestrians moving in the opposite direction, which, as a whole, increases road safety. The system automatically dims at night.

    High-quality aluminium housing

    The robust high-quality aluminium housing prevents corrosion and is weatherproof: water, salt, sand and dust stand no chance. The result is long life and no maintenance work.

    Water and gravel-impact resistant

    The high-quality aluminium housing and lens are water and gravel-impact resistant. After mounting, the system does not require any maintenance.

    Homologated lightguide technology

    The lightguide technology delivers a distinct lighting signature. Contrary to the dot appearance of earlier solutions, the light that is guided through the 2 beams is uniform and extends to a wider angle. As with all Philips solutions, the beam complies with all homologation standards.

    Hybrid and electric car compatible

    The Philips Daytime Running Light range is compatible with hybrid and electric car technology.

    Wide angle to be seen better

    The homologated Lightguide technology results in a uniform light diffusion without dots, and an ultra-wide beam.

    High power new generation LED

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light

    • Product description

      ECE certification
      YES
      Range
      DayLightGuide
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      DayLightGuide
      Voltage [V]
      12

    • Technical specifications

      Application
      Daylight
      Homologation
      ECE R87
      Consumption (DRL)
      2 x 7.7 W
      Consumption (Position light)
      2 x 2.4 W

    • Maximum visibility

      Beam angle
      150% wider than standard
      Colour temperature
      6000K
      LED lifetime
      5000 hours
      Intensity (DRL)
      550  cd/m²
      Intensity (position light)
      80  cd/m²

    • Robustness

      Premium finishing
      High-quality aluminium housing
      Gravel-impact resistant
      Automotive test PSA B21 7090
      DRL set resistant to
      water, salt, dust & sand

    • Easy to install

      Clip-on system
      Yes
      Start & stop compatible
      with ACC control

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12825WLEDX1
      Ordering code
      38638733

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8727900386387
      EAN3
      8727900386394

