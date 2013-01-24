Home
Vision

Conventional Interior and Signalling

12814B2
    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our Signalling lights are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips signalling lamps

      • Type of lamp: R10W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V, 10 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

      Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

      Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        10  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        625 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        125  lm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8711500417718
        EAN1
        8711500055477
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Product description

        Application
        • Interior
        • Number plate
        • Rear indicator
        • Rear position/parking light
        • Reversing light
        • Reading light
        • Rear headlight
        Base
        BA15s
        Designation
        R10W
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Vision
        Technology
        Conventional
        Type
        R10W

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.265  kg
        Height
        13  cm
        Length
        14.5  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        20
        Gross weight per piece
        13.25  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Net weight per piece
        5.93  g

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        5547730

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light

