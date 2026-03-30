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  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care
  • Drive with care

LongLife EcoVisionLonger Lifetime

12644LLC1

Drive with care
Philips LongLife EcoVision headlight bulbs last much longer than standard lamps. This makes them the natural choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.
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Longer lifetime, less replacement

Drive with care

  • Type of lamp: H19

  • 12V, 60/55W

  • Long lasting, less replacement

  • Ultra-resistant bulb

  • Number of bulbs: 1

No replacement necessary for up to 1500 hours

It's the high-quality materials and robust filament design that let Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps last up to 1500 hours. That means less time replacing spent bulbs, minimising maintenance. Their durability makes Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps ideal for high-voltage cars, too.

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. LongLife EcoVision is compatible with car models from major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz-glass

UV quartz-glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes, humidity and vibration, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2650°C and glass 800°C) can withstand severe thermal shock. With higher pressure inside the lamp, UV quartz-glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

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