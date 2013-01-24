Search terms
Drive with care
Philips LongLife EcoVision headlight bulbs last much longer than standard lamps. This makes them the natural choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Drive with care
Philips LongLife EcoVision headlight bulbs last much longer than standard lamps. This makes them the natural choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits
Drive with care
Philips LongLife EcoVision headlight bulbs last much longer than standard lamps. This makes them the natural choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Drive with care
Philips LongLife EcoVision headlight bulbs last much longer than standard lamps. This makes them the natural choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles. See all benefits
It's the high-quality materials and robust filament design that let Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps last up to 1500 hours. That means less time replacing spent bulbs, minimising maintenance. Their durability makes Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps ideal for high-voltage cars, too.
Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. LongLife EcoVision is compatible with car models from major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.
UV quartz-glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes, humidity and vibration, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2650°C and glass 800°C) can withstand severe thermal shock. With higher pressure inside the lamp, UV quartz-glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
There are good reasons to change headlight bulbs in pairs. The filament in older headlamps will break sooner. At the end of their life, lamps project less light, thereby reducing visibility. It's faster, easier and cheaper to change both headlamps rather than just one. Choosing Original Equipment bulbs reduces the chance of early failure thanks to their higher quality standards and raw materials.
Packaging Data
Electrical characteristics
Lifetime
Light characteristics
Ordering information
Outer pack information
Product description
Packed product information
Marketing specifications