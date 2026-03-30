12644LLC1
Type of lamp: H19
12V, 60/55W
Long lasting, less replacement
Ultra-resistant bulb
Number of bulbs: 1
It's the high-quality materials and robust filament design that let Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps last up to 1500 hours. That means less time replacing spent bulbs, minimising maintenance. Their durability makes Philips LongLife EcoVision lamps ideal for high-voltage cars, too.
Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. LongLife EcoVision is compatible with car models from major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.
UV quartz-glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes, humidity and vibration, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2650°C and glass 800°C) can withstand severe thermal shock. With higher pressure inside the lamp, UV quartz-glass is able to produce a more powerful light.