High-quality quartz glass for enhanced safety

Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament at 2 800ºC and glass up to 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shocks. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you. All Philips quartz-glass lamps also offer a UV shield to protect your modern plastic optics from harmful UV rays.