Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

VisionPlus

Conventional Interior and Signalling

12499VPB2
  • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe
    -{discount-value}

    VisionPlus Conventional Interior and Signalling

    12499VPB2

    Feel safe, drive safe

    VisionPlus lamps produce more powerful light output compared to standard. VisionPlus is the performance choice for safety-conscious drivers. Offering high performance and excellent value, it is the right choice for demanding drivers. See all benefits

    VisionPlus Conventional Interior and Signalling

    Feel safe, drive safe

    VisionPlus lamps produce more powerful light output compared to standard. VisionPlus is the performance choice for safety-conscious drivers. Offering high performance and excellent value, it is the right choice for demanding drivers. See all benefits

    Feel safe, drive safe

    VisionPlus lamps produce more powerful light output compared to standard. VisionPlus is the performance choice for safety-conscious drivers. Offering high performance and excellent value, it is the right choice for demanding drivers. See all benefits

    VisionPlus Conventional Interior and Signalling

    Feel safe, drive safe

    VisionPlus lamps produce more powerful light output compared to standard. VisionPlus is the performance choice for safety-conscious drivers. Offering high performance and excellent value, it is the right choice for demanding drivers. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all signalling-and-interior-lighting

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Superior quality with enhanced visibility

      • Type of lamp: P21/5W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V, 21/5 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

      Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

      Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      More powerful light output

      Brake lighting is visible earlier thanks to a more powerful light output. The following vehicle's braking distance can be reduced by up to 3 metres at 60 mph (100 km/h).

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        • 5  W
        • 21  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 2000 h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        475  lm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8727900363159
        EAN1
        8727900363166
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Product description

        Application
        • Front indicator
        • Number plate
        • Rear fog light
        • Rear indicator
        • Rear position/parking light
        • Stop light
        • Daytime running light
        • Rear headlight
        Base
        BAY15d
        Designation
        P21/5W VisionPlus
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        VisionPlus
        Technology
        Conventional
        Type
        P21/5 W

      • Outer pack information

        Height
        13.1  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        20
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Net weight per piece
        10  g

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        36316630
        Order entry
        12499VPB2

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products