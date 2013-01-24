Home
SilverVision

Conventional Interior and Signalling

12496SVB2
    SilverVision signalling lamps are designed for drivers seeking to personalise their vehicles. With SilverVision, drivers enjoy a full Chrome effect in the front and rear indicators. See all benefits

    SilverVision signalling lamps are designed for drivers seeking to personalise their vehicles. With SilverVision, drivers enjoy a full Chrome effect in the front and rear indicators. See all benefits

    SilverVision signalling lamps are designed for drivers seeking to personalise their vehicles. With SilverVision, drivers enjoy a full Chrome effect in the front and rear indicators. See all benefits

      Drive with style

      Silver-coated design indicator

      • Type of lamp: PY21W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V, 21 W
      • More style
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Wide range of 12-V lamps to meet all applications

      Wide range of 12-V lamps to meet all applications

      Which 12-V lamp for which application? Philips' Automotive offering includes the following applications: front and rear indicators.

      Change both indicator bulbs at once for maximum effect

      We highly recommend that you change your indicator bulbs in pairs for a symmetrical effect.

      Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Indicator bulbs with Silver coating

      When turned off, Philips SilverVision bulbs prevent unaesthetic orange effects in the optics thanks to their unique Chrome coating. When turned on, they emit a homologated orange light.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        21  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        500 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        280  lm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8711500311191
        EAN1
        8711500311177
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Product description

        Application
        • Front indicator
        • Rear indicator
        Base
        BAU15s
        Designation
        PY21W SilverVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        SilverVision
        Technology
        Conventional
        Type
        PY21W

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.306  kg
        Height
        13  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        20
        Gross weight per piece
        15.3  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        6.7  cm
        Net weight per piece
        8  g
        Width
        2.7  cm

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        31117730
        Order entry
        12496SVB2

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style

