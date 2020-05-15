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SilverVisionConventional Interior and Signalling

12496SVB2

Drive with style

SilverVision signalling lamps are designed for drivers seeking to personalise their vehicles. With SilverVision, drivers enjoy a full Chrome effect in the front and rear indicators.

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Silver-coated design indicator

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: PY21W

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V, 21 W

  • More style

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Change both indicator bulbs at once for maximum effect

We highly recommend that you change your indicator bulbs in pairs for a symmetrical effect.

Wide range of 12-V lamps to meet all applications

Wide range of 12-V lamps to meet all applications

Which 12-V lamp for which application? Philips' Automotive offering includes the following applications: front and rear indicators.

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