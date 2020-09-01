Search terms

Xenon X-tremeVision gen2

Xenon car headlight bulb

12410XV2C1
    With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive. See all benefits

      Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights

      See every bump, curve and obstacle in the road

      • D5S
      • Up to 120% more vision
      • Optimal light spectrum
      • Enhanced light performance
      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability for increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you.

      Xenon X-tremeVision gen2: for superior visual performance

      Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 lamps are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam and up to 150% more vision, X-tremeVision gen2 lamps help you spot obstacles earlier, allowing you to react in time. And with improved peripheral vision, you'll have greater awareness of any dangers at the side of the road, such as pedestrians or upcoming junctions. Brightly illuminating every bump, curve and hazard in the road, these are headlamps to satisfy the most demanding drivers and the most demanding driving conditions.

      Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

      Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 improves visibility, so you're able to recognise obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural colour sensitivity of your eye. And with a colour temperature of 4800 K, this headlamp produces light that's gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.

      Directing the light to the right spot in front of your car

      It's not enough just to have powerful headlights; optical precision matters, too. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 bulbs have the most precise arc-bending technology aligned at 150-350 µm. This means they illuminate the road just where you need it, without dazzling oncoming drivers.

      Philips invented innovative Xenon HID technology

      Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) bulbs offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. Studies have shown that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than with traditional bulbs. And what better way to defeat darkness than with an intense white light comparable to daylight?

      Protection from UV damage

      Philips' special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions. This additional protective layer ensures your lights are built to last.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

      Philips car bulbs are award-winning

      Our high-quality and innovative vehicle lights are award-winning, being consistently recognised by automotive experts.

      Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Up to 150% more vision

      • Product description

        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        PK32d-7
        Designation
        12410XV2C1
        ECE certification
        YES
        Range
        Xenon X-tremeVision gen2
        Technology
        Xenon
        Type
        D5S

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        2000 lm +300/-200
        Colour temperature
        4800 K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        25  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12410XV2C1
        Ordering code
        35392133

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        C1
        EAN1
        8727900353921
        EAN3
        8719018005090

      • Packed product information

        Length
        6.1  cm
        Width
        6.6  cm
        Height
        8.1  cm
        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        2

      • Outer pack information

        Length
        14.6  cm
        Width
        12.2  cm
        Height
        11.8  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.377  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

