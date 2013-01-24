Home
    Feel safe, drive safe

    Producing 30% more light compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits

      Up to 30% more vision compared to a standard lamp

      • Type of lamp: H11
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V, 55 W
      Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

      Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance

      Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

      UV-quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650ºC and glass 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks: if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensuring their longevity

      Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8727900370751
        EAN1
        8727900364309
        Packaging type
        C1

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 800 h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1350 ±10%  lm
        Colour temperature
        Up to 3200 K

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12362PRC1
        Ordering code
        36430930

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        1.653  kg
        Height
        20  cm
        Length
        24.1  cm
        Width
        20.6  cm

      • Product description

        Type
        H11
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        H11 Vision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Marking ECE
        E1 25M
        Range
        Vision
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        PGJ19-2

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Gross weight per piece
        33.06  g
        Height
        4.5  cm
        Length
        3.8  cm
        Net weight per piece
        21  g
        Width
        9  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Up to 30% more vision

