    WhiteVision ultra car headlight bulb

    Sharp irresistible look

    Philips WhiteVision ultra, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning white light. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look. See all benefits

      Sharp irresistible look

      The latest stylish white lights for your car

      • Type of lamp: H8
      • Pack of: 1
      • Irresistible white style
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. WhiteVision ultra is compatible with car models from major brands such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

      Sharp white light

      Philips WhiteVision ultra fog lights revolutionise the look of your car with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!

      Halogen upgrade fog lights that offer a highly stylish look

      Philips WhiteVision ultra is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance of LED lighting, but drive a vehicle with conventional technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, WhiteVision ultra bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights, providing a stunning look in the fog light's reflector to match the colour of upgrade headlight bulbs.

      Stunning white road-legal fog lights for a stylish look

      WhiteVision ultra upgrade fog light bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromising safety by dazzling oncoming cars, it gives you great visibility.

      White light to enhance visibility and comfort

      The new WhiteVision ultra coating formula, along with its cool white light, significantly improves visibility at night and enhances driver comfort by reducing eye fatigue. When design meets functionality, you enjoy a great look and enhanced driving comfort.

      Up to 60% more vision to maximise clarity

      A longer beam pattern, with up to 60% more vision compared to the legal minimum standard, enables you to not only see other road users more clearly but also be better seen by them. It improves safety and gives you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

      Our whitest bulbs for stylish performance on the road

      Better and brighter lights allow for increased performance on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights set a new standard for road-legal white light. Engineered for great style and visibility, these headlights provide a more relaxed and fun driving experience.

      Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

      It is simply more efficient to change both headlights in pairs, rather than only replace the failed one. New, modern bulbs have increased light output and increased performance, offering a safer driving experience. Overall, the benefits and advantages of replacing in pairs are numerous: less hassle, cost savings, avoiding headlight failure, a brighter and more balanced beam, but above all, safety.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Sharp white look

      • Product description

        Application
        Front fog
        Base
        PGJ19-1
        Designation
        12360WVUB1
        ECE certification
        YES
        Range
        WhiteVision ultra
        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H8

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        400h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        800 ±15%
        Colour temperature
        Up to 3800 K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        35  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12360WVUB1
        Ordering code
        00533528

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018005335
        EAN3
        8719018005342
        Packaging type
        B1

      • Packed product information

        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        5.3  cm
        Height
        13.3  cm
        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        5

      • Outer pack information

        Length
        25.5  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Height
        13  cm

