RacingVision GT200 moto

Motorcycle headlights

12342RGTBW
2 awards
    If you're passionate about driving, let the Philips RacingVision GT200 moto bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive. See all benefits

    If you're passionate about driving, let the Philips RacingVision GT200 moto bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive. See all benefits

      Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

      Let our lights take your driving to the next level

      • H4
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V, 60/55 W
      • Up to 200% brighter light*

      See a step change in visibility and driving excitement

      The highest performer in our portfolio, Philips RacingVision GT200 moto delivers the super-bright visibility of a rally bulb in a format you can use on public roads. Experience the razor-sharp clarity of up to 200% brighter light. The optimised bulb design provides higher luminance for a better view of the road ahead, giving you a safer, more exciting drive.

      A striking beam that projects light further

      With its ultra high-performance beam, Philips RacingVision GT200 moto lets you see more of the road ahead. Spot potential hazards sooner, react faster and position your car more accurately on the road. It all adds up to a safer, more satisfying driving experience.

      Approved for use on public roads

      Philips RacingVision GT200 moto headlight bulbs are ECE homologated for the road. Performance-oriented drivers enjoy a bright, vibrant and street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations.

      New bulb coating techniques maximise light throughput

      New patented gradient and screen-print coating techniques enable these bulbs to project more light onto the road, improving your visibility in night-time driving conditions. In addition to maximised throughput, enjoy a stylish, distinctive light that's right on trend.

      New quartz glass technology for ultra-precise light output

      New production techniques for Philips Diamond Silk quartz glass ensure a sharp cutoff line and a brighter sweetspot, giving you more brightness where it counts. Also, quartz glass means greater resistance to thermal shocks to protect the bulb's lifespan, and enhanced UV absorption protects your headlight optics.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips RacingVision GT200 moto is compatible with motorcycle models of major brands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Rated voltage
        12 V
        Wattage
        60/55  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        400h

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        3700 K
        Lumens
        1,650 ±15% / 1,000 ±15%

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Up to 200% brighter light*

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12342RGTBW
        Ordering code
        2381030

      • Outer pack information

        Height
        14.0  cm
        Length
        26.1  cm
        Width
        19.6  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.474  kg

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018023810
        EAN3
        8719018023827
        Packaging type
        BW
        Packing
        Blister
        Quantity in box
        1
        1

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        35.8  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        4.8  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10 pcs
        Pack Quantity
        1 pc

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H4
        Range
        RacingVision GT200
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Designation
        H4 12342 RGT 12 V 60/55 W P43t-38 BW
        Base
        P43t-38

          Awards

          • Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
          • * Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car.
