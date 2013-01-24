Home
Vision Moto

Motorcycle headlights

12342PRBW
    12342PRBW

    Producing 30% more vision than a standard lamp, Vision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see farther with improved light beam performance at a very competitive price. For greater safety, choose Vision Moto bulbs! See all benefits

      Up to 30% more vision

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V, 60/55 W
      30% more vision

      Offering up to 30% more vision on the road, Philips VisionMoto headlamps are the perfect choice for motorcycle riders seeking light performance and safety. With better light output, riders can react faster to obstacles and avoid accidents.

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability for increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

      The best value choice

      The Philips Vision Moto lamps are the best choice for drivers looking for economical lamp solutions and not willing to compromise on security. The motorcycle bulbs offer 30% more vision than a standard lamp.

      Philips is the choice of major motorbike manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

      Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        60/55  W

      • Lifetime

        Lifespan
        500 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1815 +4% -15%
        Colour temperature
        Up to 3200 K

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Up to 30% more vision

      • Product description

        Designation
        H4 Vision Moto
        Range
        Vision Moto
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        P43t-38
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Type
        H4

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        49024730
        Order entry
        12342PRBW

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        457  g
        Height
        13  cm
        Length
        25.500  cm
        Width
        19  cm

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Blister
        EAN1
        8711500490247
        EAN3
        8711500490254

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        45.7  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        9.500  cm
        Net weight per piece
        21.5  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        10
        Width
        4.860  cm

