Vision

Conventional Interior and Signalling

12023CP
  Feel safe, drive safe
    Vision Conventional Interior and Signalling

    12023CP

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our signalling lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips signalling lamps

      • Type of lamp: H5W
      • Pack of: 10
      • 12 V, 5 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

      Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

      Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        5  W

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8727900371222
        EAN1
        8711559512709
        Packaging type
        CP

      • Product description

        Application
        Rear position/parking light
        Base
        BA9s
        Designation
        H10W - H20W - H5W
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Standard
        Technology
        Conventional
        Type
        H5W

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.218  kg
        Height
        6.8  cm
        Length
        16.70  cm
        Width
        9  cm

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        50
        Gross weight per piece
        4.36  g
        Net weight per piece
        2.6  g

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        51270928
        Order entry
        12023CP

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Standard

