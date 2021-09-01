Search terms

Ultinon Pro6000 SI

Car signalling bulb

11961XU60X2
  • Enjoy lasting brightness Enjoy lasting brightness Enjoy lasting brightness
    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED [˜W5W] position lights. They are bright and elegant so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Enjoy lasting brightness

      Brighter, elegant signals

      • LED-T10 [~W5W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12 V, 8000 K Cool Blue
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signalling lights provide you with a bright cool-blue effect plus up to 8000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signalling lights.

      Ergonomic design with three-LED array

      Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment or interior lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there's no reason why you shouldn't look good at the same time. If you're wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

      Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

      You want bright, stylish car lights but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

      HeatShield ensures durable performance

      With HeatShield technology, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 T10 bulbs are resistant to high temperatures even when installed next to headlight bulbs. Made with a special composite material, they can endure any thermal challenge and still offer high performance.

      Electrical compatibility with most cars

      LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 bulbs are electrically compatible with most cars. Additional adapters are available as accessories for troubleshooting, if needed. We sell a complete solution.

      Easy to install and compatible with most car models

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro6000 comes with standard caps and is polarity-free, so replacement is quick and easy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        • Automotive Grade LED
        • Powerful brightness
        • HeatShield
        • Uniform light distribution
        Expected benefits
        Brighter, elegant signals

      • Product description

        Application
        • Interior lights
        • Front parking/position lights
        • Dashboard light
        • Glove compartment light
        • Boot lights and number plate
        • 3rd stop light
        • Side indicators
        Base
        W21x9.5d
        Designation
        W5W LED white 11961 XU60 12 V X 2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro6000 SI
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-T10 [~W5W]
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        5000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        60
        Colour temperature
        8000 K

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11961XU60X2
        Ordering code
        1522830

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018015228
        EAN3
        8719018015235
        Packaging type
        X2

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        24  g
        Length
        14.2  cm
        Width
        12.1  cm
        Height
        10.3  cm
        Net weight per piece
        3  g
        Pack Quantity
        2 pcs
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10 packs

      • Outer pack information

        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        1.5  cm
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        240  g
        Gross weight per piece
        0.37  kg

          • Non-ECE compliant
