Ultinon Pro3100 SI

Signalling bulb

11961CU31B2
  Stand out from the crowd
    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [˜W5W] for your position lights, interior light and licence plate light*. They are 6500 K daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [˜W5W] for your position lights, interior light and licence plate light*. They are 6500 K daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [˜W5W] for your position lights, interior light and licence plate light*. They are 6500 K daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [˜W5W] for your position lights, interior light and licence plate light*. They are 6500 K daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Stand out from the crowd

      Durable and vibrant LED signalling

      • LED-White[˜W5W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12 V, 6500 K, daylight effect
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lamps for superior visibility and style in your car, your position lights and on your number plate. These bright, stylish lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you're searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read or you're trying to find the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light that's kind to your eyes. And these stylish bulbs will also give you an eye-catching number plate. Make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signalling lights.

      Optimised for enhanced visibility

      Whether it's for a reading light, glove compartment, number plate or boot lighting, the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

      Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish lights, but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours which is up to twice the lifespan of conventional W5W signalling bulbs (Philips W5W 12V). Replacing your conventional W5W bulbs with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.

      Easy to install and compatible with most vehicles

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

      Technical Specifications

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        6500 K
        Lumens
        56

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Transform your lights
        Product highlight
        • High brightness
        • Easy to install

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11961CU31B2
        Ordering code
        02182330

      • Outer pack information

        Height
        10.3  cm
        Length
        14.2  cm
        Width
        12.1  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.49  kg

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018021823
        EAN3
        8719018021830
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Packed product information

        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        1.5  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        2

      • Product description

        Application
        Interior lights, front parking/position lights, dashboard light, glove compartment lights, boot lights and number plate, 3rd stop light, side indicators
        Base
        W21x9.5d
        Designation
        LED-White [˜W5W]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3100
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-White [˜W5W]

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        0.74  W
        Voltage
        12  V

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
