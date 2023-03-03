Stand out from the crowd
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED festoons for interior and licence plate bulbs. The cool bright light illuminates the inside of your car or your licence plate with stylish effect, while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lamps for superior visibility and style in your car and on your number plate. These bright, stylish lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you're searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read or you're trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light that's kind to your eyes. And these high-performance bulbs will also give you an eye-catching number plate. Your vehicle says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signalling lights.
Whether it's for a reading light, glove compartment, number plate or boot lighting, the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.
You want bright and stylish lights, but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours, up to 6 times the lifespan of conventional 30 mm signalling festoons (Philips Festoon 30 mm, 12 V). Replacing your conventional 30 mm festoons with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with polarity-free design, so you don't need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.
