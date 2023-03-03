Search terms

Ultinon Pro3100 SI

Signalling bulb

11498CU31B2
    Ultinon Pro3100 SI Signalling bulb

    11498CU31B2

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED white [˜P21W] for your reverse, stop and rear fog lights. They are bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Stand out from the crowd

      Durable and vibrant LED signalling

      • LED-WHITE [~P21W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12 V, 6000 K, daylight effect
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing, whether it's reversing, manoeuvring, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signalling lights give you the performance you need: as reversing lights, they illuminate the area immediately behind your car or motorcycle: as stop and rear fog lights, they give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

      Optimised for enhanced visibility

      The Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED exterior lighting range is designed for smarter light distribution to project exterior signalling light where you need it (whether that's reversing, stopping or signalling). With wide-angle, uniform light, not only can you can see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

      Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish lights, but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours which is up to 9 times the lifespan of conventional P21W signalling bulbs (Philips P21W 12V). Replacing your conventional P21W with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.

      Easy to install and compatible with most vehicles

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

      Easy to install on your vehicle

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with polarity-free design, so you don't need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.

      Instant safety information for other drivers

      Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Transform your lights
        Product highlight
        • High brightness
        • Polarity-free
        • Easy to install

      • Product description

        Application
        Reverse lights, rear and front turn indicators, stop lights, rear fog lights
        Base
        BA15s
        Designation
        LED-White [˜P21W]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3100
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-White [~P21W]

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        190
        Colour temperature
        6000 K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        2.2  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11498CU31B2
        Ordering code
        02186130

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018021861
        EAN3
        8719018021878
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Packed product information

        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        1.5  cm
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10

      • Outer pack information

        Length
        14.2  cm
        Width
        12.1  cm
        Height
        10.3  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.49  kg

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
