Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing, whether it's reversing, manoeuvring, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, bright and vibrant signalling is even more crucial. As turn signals, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signalling lights give you the performance you need, allowing other drivers vital extra time to react. Upgrade your exterior lighting to a more intense red. Your vehicle says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signalling lights.