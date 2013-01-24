Home
X-tremeVision Pro150

car headlight bulb

12342XVPS2
    Striking brightness for extra safety

    Combining striking brightness with the kind of lifespan previously unavailable in such a high-performance bulb, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road. See all benefits

      Striking brightness for extra safety

      The best blend of high performance and lifetime

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V, 60/55 W

      See more to drive safely

      With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light(1). Drive home to your loved ones knowing that you can see clearly even in darkness and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.

      Up to 450 hours' use from a high-performance bulb(3)

      The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from wear. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours (refers to H7; H4: 540 h), probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.

      Give yourself more time to spot and avoid hazards

      Because it can throw light up to 70 metres farther(2) ahead on the road, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 increases your ability to react to potential hazards. Extending your safety distance means you and your passengers can enjoy a safer drive.

      Cool light gives a clearer view and more comfort

      Driving in dark conditions can be tiring for the eyes, leading to strained sight and a greater risk of fatigue. Projecting a whiter light of up to 3,400 K (refers to H7; H4: 3,600 K), Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 gives your view ahead greater contrast, which helps you identify and interpret approaching objects with increased confidence. Seeing more clearly keeps you alert for longer, making your drive safer and more enjoyable.

      Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

      It simply makes more sense to change headlamp bulbs in pairs, rather than only replacing the failed one. Modern bulbs provide increased light output and superior performance, offering a safer driving experience. By replacing bulbs in pairs, you save time and cost, avoid the risk of headlight failure, benefit from a brighter and better balanced beam but above all, you make driving safer for yourself and your loved ones.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H4
        Range
        X-tremeVision Pro150
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Designation
        H4 12342 12 V 60/55 W P43t-38 S2
        Base
        P43t-38

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        60/55  W

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        3,600  K
        Lumens [lm]
        1,650 ±15% / 1,000 ±15%

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        540 h

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12342XVPS2
        Ordering code
        00567028

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        S2
        EAN1
        8719018005670
        EAN3
        8719018005687

      • Packed product information

        Height
        13.0  cm
        Length
        10.6  cm
        Width
        5.6  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        5
        Pack Quantity
        2

      • Outer pack information

        Height
        14.0  cm
        Length
        29.6  cm
        Width
        11.6  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.623  kg

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Up to 150% brighter light

          • 1 Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
          • 2 Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car.
          • 3 Applies to low beam application, differs for fog applications