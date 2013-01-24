Home
X-tremeVision Moto

Motorcycle headlights

12342XV+BW
    For maximum performance and safety, Philips X-tremeVision moto bulbs are engineered with state-of-the-art technology to offer up to 130% more brightness for riders who need to see farther. See all benefits

      Feel safe, ride safe

      Up to 130% more brightness

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12V, 60/55W
      • More light
      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650ºC and glass 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you.

      Up to 130% brighter light on the road

      Thanks to improved filament geometry and the use of unique gas compositions the X-tremeVision moto headlamps project up to 130% brighter light on the road.

      Optimised lifetime and durability

      Philips X-tremeVision moto bulbs are designed with state-of-the-art technology. The bulbs are filled with a unique gas composition that reduces the deterioration of the lamp's filament, which improves its durability and therefore optimises the lamp's lifetime.

      Boost your moto's light projection on the road

      Based on state-of-the-art technology in filament design and optimised geometry, X-tremeVision moto lamps are engineered for high performance. The bright white light is projected where it matters the most on the road ahead of you. This will help you to see farther and to react faster if someone from the side steps or drives suddenly into your lane.

      Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality materials and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      The favoured choice of major motorcycle manufacturers

      For over 100 years, Philips bulbs have been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard in modern vehicles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018000569
        EAN3
        8719018000576
        Packaging type
        BW

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        Up to 3500 K

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light

      • Product description

        Range
        X-tremeVision Moto
        Technology
        Halogen
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Type
        H4
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Base
        P43t-38
        Designation
        12342XV+BW

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        60/55  W

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        00056930
        Order entry
        12342XV+BW

      • Packed product information

        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        1
        Gross weight per piece [g]
        34.4
        Height [cm]
        12.9
        Length [cm]
        9.5
        Net weight per piece [g]
        22
        Width [cm]
        4.9

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece [kg]
        0.462
        Height [cm]
        13
        Length [cm]
        25.5
        Width [cm]
        19

